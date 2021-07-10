0
Saturday 10 July 2021 - 09:20

Biden Fires Head of Social Security Admin

Story Code : 942637
Biden Fires Head of Social Security Admin
A White House official confirmed on Friday evening that Saul’s employment at the Social Security Administration [SSA] was terminated, adding that he had "undermined and politicized" Social Security disability benefits.

“Since taking office, Commissioner Saul has undermined and politicized Social Security disability benefits, terminated the agency’s telework policy that was utilized by up to 25 percent of the agency’s workforce, not repaired SSA’s relationships with relevant Federal employee unions including in the context of COVID-19 workplace safety planning, reduced due process protections for benefits appeals hearings, and taken other actions that run contrary to the mission of the agency and the President’s policy agenda,” the White House official said.

The official added that David Black, Saul’s deputy who was also appointed to the position by former Republican President Donald Trump, resigned from the post at Biden’s request.

The move came after a tension-filled two-year tenure as congressional Democrats and elderly and disability advocates urged the president to fire Saul, who was known for his staunch anti-union stance.

Kilolo Kijakazi, the current deputy commissioner for retirement and disability policy, was named as acting commissioner as Biden searches for a permanent replacement for the position. The nominee needs a confirmation from the Senate.

Kijakazi previously served as a fellow at the Urban Institute and a policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Saul, who was confirmed in 2019 by the Senate to a six-year term, argued that the White House did not have the power to remove him, according to the Washington Post.

“I consider myself the term-protected Commissioner of Social Security,” Saul told the newspaper in an interview Friday afternoon.

Saul said that he would not leave his post and would challenge the legality of the firing. He described his termination as a “Friday Night Massacre,” and said he’s a “term-protected Commissioner of Social Security.” He said he intended to return to work on Monday remotely from his New York home.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
10 July 2021
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
10 July 2021
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
9 July 2021
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
9 July 2021
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
9 July 2021
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
9 July 2021
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
8 July 2021
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
8 July 2021
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
8 July 2021
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
8 July 2021
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
8 July 2021
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
8 July 2021