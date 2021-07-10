0
Tunisia’s Health System Collapsing: COVID-19 Situation Catastrophic

On Tuesday alone, Tunisia recorded 9,823 cases and 134 deaths, its worst daily toll from the virus.

Hospitals in the North African country have seen a significant influx of patients over the past two weeks.

The country of approximately 12 million inhabitants has suffered nearly 465,000 cases and 15,735 deaths.

“The current health situation is catastrophic,” spokeswoman Nissaf Ben Alya said, in an interview with a local radio station.

She further said: "The number of cases has risen dramatically. Unfortunately, the health system has collapsed.”

Ben Alya said hospitals are overwhelmed, and it is difficult to find available beds and oxygen supplies.

"The health situation will get worse if efforts are not united," she added.

Some bodies of COVID-19 victims have been left lying in rooms next to other patients for up to 24 hours, because there were not enough staff to organize their transfer to overstretched mortuaries.

The health ministry's Facebook page said special field hospitals set up in recent months are no longer enough.
