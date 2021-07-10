Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
In a press statement, Lavrentiev said QSD militia depends a lot on its cooperation with the US whose forces, adding “the US could have a decision to withdraw its forces from Syria suddenly as it did in Afghanistan”.
He further said, “the former US president, Donald Trump, made a decision to withdraw from Syria but it was reviewed and postponed for further notice and I think that this withdrawal could be carried out any time,” SANA reported.
The Special Envoy called on the militia to conduct dialogue with the Syrian government in a way that would contribute to reaching solutions to get out of the crisis.