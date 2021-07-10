Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly

Islam Times - Russian President’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev called on the militias backed by the US occupation forces to have dialogue with the Syrian government, warning against their continuous reliance on the US as it may withdraw its forces from Syria any time.

In a press statement, Lavrentiev said QSD militia depends a lot on its cooperation with the US whose forces, adding “the US could have a decision to withdraw its forces from Syria suddenly as it did in Afghanistan”.He further said, “the former US president, Donald Trump, made a decision to withdraw from Syria but it was reviewed and postponed for further notice and I think that this withdrawal could be carried out any time,” SANA reported.The Special Envoy called on the militia to conduct dialogue with the Syrian government in a way that would contribute to reaching solutions to get out of the crisis.