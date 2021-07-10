Tehran’s Mellat Park Blast Leaves No Casualties, Damage

Islam Times - The spokesman for Tehran Fire Department said the blast in Mellat Park did not cause any casualties or financial damage .

The Spokesman for Tehran Fire Department, Jalal Maleki said no sign of flames or debris was found at the site of the explosion in Tehran's Mellat Park.Deputy Chief of Tehran Police, Hamid Hadavand also said that the blast in Mellat Park was not a special issue and that it was heard only in a moment.Noting that no building was destroyed or set on fire as a result of the explosion in Mellat Park, he added that the cause of the incident was under investigation and the details would be announced once the cause of the explosion was determined.The Deputy Governor of Tehran, Hamidreza Goodarzi also noted that the explosion took place in the western part of Mellat Park.He stated that experts are investigating the cause of the explosion, and additional information would be announced later.