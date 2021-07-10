0
Saturday 10 July 2021 - 11:36

Tehran’s Mellat Park Blast Leaves No Casualties, Damage

Story Code : 942658
Tehran’s Mellat Park Blast Leaves No Casualties, Damage
The Spokesman for Tehran Fire Department, Jalal Maleki said no sign of flames or debris was found at the site of the explosion in Tehran's Mellat Park.

Deputy Chief of Tehran Police, Hamid Hadavand also said that the blast in Mellat Park was not a special issue and that it was heard only in a moment.

Noting that no building was destroyed or set on fire as a result of the explosion in Mellat Park, he added that the cause of the incident was under investigation and the details would be announced once the cause of the explosion was determined.

The Deputy Governor of Tehran, Hamidreza Goodarzi also noted that the explosion took place in the western part of Mellat Park.

He stated that experts are investigating the cause of the explosion, and additional information would be announced later.
Related Stories
Yemeni Resistance Publishes Aerial Images Showing Damage in Saudi King Khalid Airbase
Islam Times - Aerial images published on Tuesday showed the extent of damage inflicted to one important Saudi military King Khalid Airbase in Khamis ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
10 July 2021
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
10 July 2021
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
9 July 2021
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
9 July 2021
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
9 July 2021
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
9 July 2021
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
8 July 2021
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
8 July 2021
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
8 July 2021
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
8 July 2021
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
8 July 2021
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
8 July 2021