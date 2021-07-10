0
Saturday 10 July 2021 - 21:48

IRGC Navy Ready to Set Up Field Hospitals in Areas Hit by Pandemic

Story Code : 942767
IRGC Navy Ready to Set Up Field Hospitals in Areas Hit by Pandemic
In comments on Saturday, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said his forces are prepared to set up field hospitals in the areas of Iran that have been categorized as red zones with high risk of infection.

The IRGC Navy has offered all of its capacities to help in the struggle against the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, he added, noting that his forces can help the country’s medical society by establishing mobile hospitals wherever necessary.

The IRGC Navy’s hospitals are currently accepting coronavirus patients in the cities of Chaloos, Shiraz, Bushehr and Bandar Abbas, the general stated.

The IRGC Ground Force has already set up three field hospitals in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, one of the regions hit hardest by the outbreak of the new Indian variant of coronavirus.

In March 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei assigned the Armed Forces to work on the necessary methods to prevent a further spread of coronavirus, in addition to the other activities such as treatment of patients and establishment of medical centers like field hospitals and convalescent homes.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 85,500.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
10 July 2021
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
10 July 2021
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
9 July 2021
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
9 July 2021
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
9 July 2021
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
9 July 2021
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
8 July 2021
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
8 July 2021
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
8 July 2021
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
8 July 2021
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
8 July 2021
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
8 July 2021