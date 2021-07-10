IRGC Navy Ready to Set Up Field Hospitals in Areas Hit by Pandemic

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy expressed readiness to expand the capacity of its medical centers and build field hospitals in Iran in the battle against the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In comments on Saturday, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said his forces are prepared to set up field hospitals in the areas of Iran that have been categorized as red zones with high risk of infection.The IRGC Navy has offered all of its capacities to help in the struggle against the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, he added, noting that his forces can help the country’s medical society by establishing mobile hospitals wherever necessary.The IRGC Navy’s hospitals are currently accepting coronavirus patients in the cities of Chaloos, Shiraz, Bushehr and Bandar Abbas, the general stated.The IRGC Ground Force has already set up three field hospitals in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, one of the regions hit hardest by the outbreak of the new Indian variant of coronavirus.In March 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei assigned the Armed Forces to work on the necessary methods to prevent a further spread of coronavirus, in addition to the other activities such as treatment of patients and establishment of medical centers like field hospitals and convalescent homes.The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 85,500.