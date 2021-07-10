Over 1,250 Irish Artists Pledge to Boycott “Israel”

Islam Times - Hundreds of Irish artists, including actors, novelists, playwrights, poets, designers, composers, architects, painters, sculptors, filmmakers and others, have expressed solid support for the international anti-“Israel” movement of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions [BDS].

They further announced that they intend not to perform or exhibit in the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories.The Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign [IPSC] announced that the "Irish Artists’ Pledge to Boycott ‘Israel’" has just passed the 1,250 signatory mark.The IPSC stated that the boycott of apartheid “Israel” also means that the cultural workers would not accept any funding from institutions linked to the Tel Aviv regime.The pledge signed by the artists stated that the boycott would continue, “until such time as ‘Israel’ complies with international law and universal principles of human rights”.The Irish artists’ pledge was initiated by renowned composer, and IPSC co-founder, Raymond Deane.It commits signatories to refrain from performing in “Israel”. The campaign was launched by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign [IPSC] in August 2010.Irish singer and songwriter Damien Dempsey hoped the boycott would encourage young people in “Israel” who disagreed with the regime to “speak out”.Musician Donal Lunny said he was taking part to “express solidarity with the Palestinian people”.When asked about the boycott’s chances for success, Eoin Dillon, a performer with Irish and world music band Kila, said: “It worked in South Africa.”The BDS movement was initiated in 2005 by over 170 Palestinian organizations that were pushing for “various forms of boycott against ‘Israel’ until it meets its obligations under international law.”