Saturday 10 July 2021 - 21:58

At Least 8 Killed in Police Convoy Bombing in Somalian Capital

According to a witness report, at least eight persons were slain.

Somalian media quoted the country’s police as saying that a vehicle rigged with explosives hit a convoy carrying Banaadir’s regional police chief, Colonel Farhan Qarole, who survived the attack, RT reported.

News website All Banaadir reports that two police officers have died and two were injured. Several buildings were said to have been damaged, including a children’s hospital.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack as yet, but the terrorist group Al-Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Since the early 1990s, the Horn of Africa nation has de facto been a fractured country, with multiple factions fighting in a protracted civil war.
