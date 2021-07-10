0
Saturday 10 July 2021 - 22:38

Japan Seeks to Strengthen Ties with Iran in New Admin.

Story Code : 942773
Japanese informed sources pointed to the possible visit of Japanese Foreign Minister to Tehran in coming weeks and announced Japan's efforts to develop relations with new Iranian government under presidency of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi who won a landslide victory in Iran 2021 Presidential Election on June 18.

According to Japan-based ‘Minichi’ website, Japanese diplomats said that Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu was on a possible visit to Tehran in early August to strengthen ties with the new Iranian government.

During his visit to Iran, Japanese foreign minister will meet and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart to strengthen friendly and traditional relations.

According to the informed sources, Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu plans to visit Iran as early as mid-August to meet senior officials of the country's new government.

He is also expected to convey Japan's willingness to strengthen its traditional friendship with Iran.
