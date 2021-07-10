0
Saturday 10 July 2021 - 22:41

Ukraine Claims Russian Hackers Hit Its Navy Website

Kyiv started in late June the military exercises involving more than 30 countries in the Black Sea, despite Russian calls to cancel the drills, Reuters reported.

"Now the threats have been eliminated, the work of the Navy website will be restored in short time. The authorized divisions are working to update resources on the Internet at the proper level of protection," the defence ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

Russia's Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.

Kyiv has previously accused Russia of orchestrating cyber attacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine. Russia denies this.

 
