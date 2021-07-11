Iranian Police’s Spox: Afghan Border Guards Flown Back to Kabul

Islam Times - A number of Afghanistan’s border guards and customs staffers, who had fled to Iran after the Taliban took over the border crossings on the Afghan soil, have been repatriated to Kabul by plane, the Iranian Police’s spokesperson said.

The spokesman for the Iranian Police, General Mahdi Hajian, said on Sunday that a number of armed border guards of Afghanistan and its customs office employees had fled to the Iranian Border Police station at the common border, requesting entry to Iran, following the recent outbreak of insecurity in their country.The problems of those Afghan forces and staffers were addressed, their weapons were taken, and they were accommodated on the Iranian soil, he added.The general said those Afghan forces have been flown back to Kabul following on official request from the Afghan government, made via diplomatic channels, and upon a decision by the Iranian authorities.The Afghan soldiers and employees fled to Iran after the Taliban made continuous advances and took over several Afghan border stations.In the last week, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries – Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan.