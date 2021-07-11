0
Sunday 11 July 2021 - 11:15

Syria Welcomes Enhanced Trade Ties with Iran: FM

In a meeting with members of Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group, Faisal Mekdad appreciated the Islamic Republic for providing constant support for his country in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The top diplomat said Syria has gotten rid of crisis and now that the time has come for the reconstruction of the Arab country’s infrastructures, Damascus welcomes economic and trade cooperation with the friendly nations.

For his part, vice chairman of the Iranian parliamentary group, Abbas Golroo, said closer cooperation between Iran and Syria and enhanced trade exchanges would strengthen the two nations against the American sanctions.

The MP also said that implementation of the bilateral contracts and promotion of joint cooperation will help the two allies fortify their economies.

In comments in February, the chairman of Syria-Iran Chamber of Commerce said Iranian companies have priority over others for carrying out projects in the reconstruction process of Syria after years of war.

In November 2019, Iran and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding to establish three joint companies to accelerate the reconstruction of the Arab country, which has been stricken by years of foreign-backed civil war.
