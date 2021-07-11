0
Sunday 11 July 2021 - 11:17

China Says Will Respond to US Blacklisting of 23 Chinese Companies

"This is an unjustified pressure against Chinese companies and a serious violation of economic and trade rules. China decisively objects to this," the ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

The ministry went on to demand Washington to reverse the decision, warning that otherwise Chine will retaliate.

"We will take the necessary steps to vigorously defend our legitimate rights and interests," the ministry stated.

Earlier in the week, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted 34 foreign entities, including 23 from China in connection to the alleged abuses against the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang province.
