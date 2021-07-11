0
Sunday 11 July 2021 - 12:07

Explosion Rocks US Base near Conoco Gas Field in Syria

Story Code : 942851
Explosion Rocks US Base near Conoco Gas Field in Syria
Syrian state news agency SANA, citing local sources, noted “unusual movements of the occupation forces” following the blast, but details were scarce as the area is controlled by the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces. A US defense official confirmed the attack to Reuters, but said the fire was “indirect” and apparently caused no casualties or damage.

This is the latest in a series of attacks against American forces in Syria. On June 28, a US base near the Omar oil field in Deir Ez-Zur was struck by mortar fire, and over the past week there were several reports of attempted drone attacks allegedly thwarted by SDF. US forces are also taking heat across the border in Iraq, with over a dozen rockets hitting an Iraqi air base hosting US forces this week alone, injuring at least two American soldiers.

There are an estimated 900 or more US troops currently in Syria – both in the southern enclave of At Tanf and in the northeast, where they are “securing” the oil wells and helping the Kurdish-dominated SDF operate a de facto independent government. Their presence violates international law and the government in Damascus is opposed to it, but Washington insists they are there to fight Deash (ISIL, or ISIS) terrorist group as part of an international coalition.
Comment


Featured Stories
Majority of US voters Consider Media as ‘Enemy of People’: Poll
Majority of US voters Consider Media as ‘Enemy of People’: Poll
Several Mortar Shells Hit Somali Presidential Palace
Several Mortar Shells Hit Somali Presidential Palace
11 July 2021
Explosion Rocks US Base near Conoco Gas Field in Syria
Explosion Rocks US Base near Conoco Gas Field in Syria
11 July 2021
China Says Will Respond to US Blacklisting of 23 Chinese Companies
China Says Will Respond to US Blacklisting of 23 Chinese Companies
11 July 2021
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
10 July 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
10 July 2021
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
10 July 2021
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
9 July 2021
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
9 July 2021
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
9 July 2021
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
9 July 2021
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
8 July 2021
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
8 July 2021