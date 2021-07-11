Explosion Rocks US Base near Conoco Gas Field in Syria

Islam Times - The Conoco gas field in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur province, which is occupied by Washington-backed SDF forces, was rocked by at least one explosion, with initial reports indicating no deaths among American troops stationed there.

Syrian state news agency SANA, citing local sources, noted “unusual movements of the occupation forces” following the blast, but details were scarce as the area is controlled by the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces. A US defense official confirmed the attack to Reuters, but said the fire was “indirect” and apparently caused no casualties or damage.This is the latest in a series of attacks against American forces in Syria. On June 28, a US base near the Omar oil field in Deir Ez-Zur was struck by mortar fire, and over the past week there were several reports of attempted drone attacks allegedly thwarted by SDF. US forces are also taking heat across the border in Iraq, with over a dozen rockets hitting an Iraqi air base hosting US forces this week alone, injuring at least two American soldiers.There are an estimated 900 or more US troops currently in Syria – both in the southern enclave of At Tanf and in the northeast, where they are “securing” the oil wells and helping the Kurdish-dominated SDF operate a de facto independent government. Their presence violates international law and the government in Damascus is opposed to it, but Washington insists they are there to fight Deash (ISIL, or ISIS) terrorist group as part of an international coalition.