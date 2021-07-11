0
Sunday 11 July 2021 - 12:52

Algerian Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

Story Code : 942857
The Algerian Prime Minister is placed in self-isolation for a period of seven days in accordance with medical guidelines, carrying out his work at home, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

He is also due to undergo another screening test at the end of the self-isolation.

Ayman Benabderrahmane was appointed as prime minister on June 30.

Algeria has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with confirmed cases rising from around 200 a day last month to more than 800.
