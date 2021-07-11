0
Sunday 11 July 2021 - 12:55

Several Mortar Shells Hit Somali Presidential Palace

Story Code : 942859
Somali sources reported that the presidential palace was targeted with at least five mortars on Saturday.

The Al-Somal Al-Jadid reported that no one was injured in the attack, but that it caused panic in residential areas near the presidential palace.

According to the report, the perpetrator of the attack is still unknown, but the al-Shabaab terrorist group had previously targeted the Somali presidential palace several times.

Somali sources also reported on Saturday that a car bomb had exploded near Mogadishu, killing four policemen.

Al-Shabaab has been trying to overthrow the Somali government since 2008 and has since carried out numerous terrorist operations in Mogadishu and other Somali cities, killing scores of people.
