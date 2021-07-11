UN: Situation in Gaza Serious Due to Tightening Israeli Blockade

Islam Times - A United Nations (UN) official warned on Saturday that the situation in the Gaza Strip is serious, and increasing Israeli blockade will lead to a new round of violence.

Adnan Abu Hasna, the media advisor of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), told reporters that tightening the blockade will renew tension between Israel and resistance groups in Gaza, Xinhua reported."Since the end of the wave of violence in the Gaza Strip on May 21, the situation in Gaza is extremely dangerous and deteriorating at all levels," Abu Hasna said.He noted that the situation in the Gaza Strip "cannot continue in this way", adding that UNRWA and its staff have noticed a rise in the "destructive negative energy" among the population.Abu Hasna called on the international community and the donor countries "to find a quick mechanism to implement the aid in Gaza and move forward in order to create opportunity and hope for the residents of the enclave".The Palestinian factions complained that although Egypt had brokered a cease-fire, Israel has tightened the blockade instead of easing it.The factions demand that Israel abide by the cease-fire understandings.The understandings include expanding the fishing area, implementing infrastructure projects, and lifting restrictions on importing and exporting goods.The factions also call for allowing the entry of the financial grant of Qatar for humanitarian support and the entry of building materials to start the reconstruction process.