0
Sunday 11 July 2021 - 12:57

UN: Situation in Gaza Serious Due to Tightening Israeli Blockade

Story Code : 942860
UN: Situation in Gaza Serious Due to Tightening Israeli Blockade
Adnan Abu Hasna, the media advisor of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), told reporters that tightening the blockade will renew tension between Israel and resistance groups in Gaza, Xinhua reported.

"Since the end of the wave of violence in the Gaza Strip on May 21, the situation in Gaza is extremely dangerous and deteriorating at all levels," Abu Hasna said.

He noted that the situation in the Gaza Strip "cannot continue in this way", adding that UNRWA and its staff have noticed a rise in the "destructive negative energy" among the population.

Abu Hasna called on the international community and the donor countries "to find a quick mechanism to implement the aid in Gaza and move forward in order to create opportunity and hope for the residents of the enclave".

The Palestinian factions complained that although Egypt had brokered a cease-fire, Israel has tightened the blockade instead of easing it.

The factions demand that Israel abide by the cease-fire understandings.

The understandings include expanding the fishing area, implementing infrastructure projects, and lifting restrictions on importing and exporting goods.

The factions also call for allowing the entry of the financial grant of Qatar for humanitarian support and the entry of building materials to start the reconstruction process.
Related Stories
UN: Zionist Regime Demolishes 421 Palestinian Houses
Islam Times - The United Nations said that 421 Palestinian-owned houses had been destroyed by the Zionist regime.
Comment


Featured Stories
Majority of US voters Consider Media as ‘Enemy of People’: Poll
Majority of US voters Consider Media as ‘Enemy of People’: Poll
Several Mortar Shells Hit Somali Presidential Palace
Several Mortar Shells Hit Somali Presidential Palace
11 July 2021
Explosion Rocks US Base near Conoco Gas Field in Syria
Explosion Rocks US Base near Conoco Gas Field in Syria
11 July 2021
China Says Will Respond to US Blacklisting of 23 Chinese Companies
China Says Will Respond to US Blacklisting of 23 Chinese Companies
11 July 2021
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
Russian Envoy Says US May Withdraw Forces from Syria Suddenly
10 July 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead “Israel’s” Office of Japan’s SoftBank Group
10 July 2021
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
Putin to Biden: Ready to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, but No Requests Come from Washington
10 July 2021
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
9 July 2021
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
9 July 2021
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
9 July 2021
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
9 July 2021
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
8 July 2021
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
8 July 2021