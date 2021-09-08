0
Wednesday 8 September 2021 - 11:29

Seventeen People, Most with COVID-19, Die in Flooding of Mexican Hospital

Story Code : 952816
Seventeen People, Most with COVID-19, Die in Flooding of Mexican Hospital
More than 40 other patients in the public hospital in the town of Tula were evacuated by emergency service workers, and an initial assessment showed about 2,000 houses had flood damage, the Mexican government said in a statement, Reuters reported.
 
Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad told local media that 15 or 16 out of the 17 fatalities were COVID-19 patients. The media said the deaths occurred when flooding caused by days of rain knocked out electricity at the hospital.
 
In pictures shared by Fayad on social media, desperate nurses were pushing beds out of the hospital to try to bring patients to safety. Some nurses were up to their knees in water.
 
Video footage also showed how patients, some of them intubated, were moved out into speedboats.
 
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Twitter urged residents at risk to seek out shelters, areas of higher ground or to go to friends or relatives. "A lot of rain has fallen in the Valley of Mexico and it will keep raining," he said.
Related Stories
Bahraini Regime Weaponizes Covid-19 to Liquidate Political Prisoners
Islam Times - The families of political detainees in Bahrain’s Jaw Prison are taking part in demonstrations to demand the release of their loved ...
Comment


Featured Stories
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
8 September 2021
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
8 September 2021
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
8 September 2021
Syrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Dara
Syrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Dara'a
8 September 2021
Hamas: Bombing of Gaza, Israel
Hamas: Bombing of Gaza, Israel's Attempt to Cover Up Its Defeats
7 September 2021
US-Led Airstrikes in Africa, West Asia Kill 22,000 Civilians in 20 Years: Report
US-Led Airstrikes in Africa, West Asia Kill 22,000 Civilians in 20 Years: Report
7 September 2021
South Korea Successfully Launches Homegrown SLBM: Report
South Korea Successfully Launches Homegrown SLBM: Report
7 September 2021