Wednesday 8 September 2021 - 11:32

Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria

The Court of Cassation also upheld charges that the cement giant financed terrorism, Anadolu news agency reported.
 
Overturning an appeals court ruling dismissing charges that Lafarge was complicit in a crime against humanity, the top court asked the lower court to reconsider the case with different judges.
 
It stated that only the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights could be involved in the case as a civil party and that the anti-corruption group Sherpa would not be involved.
 
Documents obtained by Anadolu Agency showed that the cement giant told French intelligence agencies about its ties with the Daesh terror group.
 
The documents exposed how Lafarge, charged with complicity in crimes against humanity over funding Daesh operations in Syria, had a relationship with Daesh that French intelligence was fully aware of.
 
Documents showed that French intel agencies used Lafarge’s network of relations, its cooperation with terror groups in Syria, and meetings to get news from the region and maintain its operations there.
 
They also revealed that French intelligence did not warn the company that they were committing a crime.​​​​​
