Wednesday 8 September 2021 - 12:19

Syrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Dara'a

The Syrian military has begun searching houses in residential areas, looking for weapons and improvised explosive devices planted by militants, RIA Novosti reported.
 
Militants who refused to lay down their arms and reconcile are strengthening their positions in a Palestinian camp in Dara'a Al-Balad and in the Al-Sed district.
 
The situation in the Syrian province of Dara'a significantly deteriorated in August, when terrorists attacked state institutions and the local army, killing four soldiers and wounding eight more.
 
 
Comment


