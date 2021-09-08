Syrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Dara'a

Islam Times - Syrian army units, accompanied by Russian military police, entered Dara'a Al-Balad, the last stronghold of armed criminal groups in the country's South.

Militants who refused to lay down their arms and reconcile are strengthening their positions in a Palestinian camp in Dara'a Al-Balad and in the Al-Sed district.

The situation in the Syrian province of Dara'a significantly deteriorated in August, when terrorists attacked state institutions and the local army, killing four soldiers and wounding eight more.

The Syrian military has begun searching houses in residential areas, looking for weapons and improvised explosive devices planted by militants, RIA Novosti reported.