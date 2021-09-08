Report: 7mln Israelis Have Personal Data Stolen as Hacker Strikes

Islam Times - A hacker claimed to have stolen the personal information of around seven million Israelis by intercepting the website used by municipalities.

The information obtained is now said to be for sale.

Israel has been the victim of numerous hacking attacks in recent years, with activists using such activity to air support for Palestinians living under its occupation. However, if this hack is found to be true, it would be the biggest in Israeli history with the private information of some 80 percent of the population falling into the hands of the hacker.

Israeli tech firms are world leaders in hacking software and the NSO Pegasus software has been found to have been used by authoritarian regimes to oppress, target, and kill dissidents.

The cybercriminal who goes by the name Sangkanicil claims to have hacked City4U the website used by the occupation states' municipalities and began publishing the personal information of some citizens including drivers' licenses and tax returns, The Jerusalem Post reported.