Shamkhani: Stability Top Priority for Afghanistan

Islam Times - Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani described stability and tranquility as the pressing needs of Afghanistan, voicing concern about foreign interference and militaristic approaches in the neighboring country.

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Shamkhani said “stability and calm” are the number one priority for Afghanistan.“Disregarding the necessity of creating an inclusive government, the foreign interference, and the use of military instruments instead of dialogue for coping with the demands of the [Afghan] ethnicities and social groups are the main concerns of the friends of Afghan people,” he added.Following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Iranian officials have insisted on the formation of an inclusive and broad-based government in Kabul that would represent all Afghan ethnic groups and parties.