Iraqi Forces Take Full Control of Anbar Desert

Islam Times - The Iraqi army announced full control over the Anbar desert region on Tuesday, while indicating a decrease in terrorist operations in the province.

Lieutenant-General Nasser Al-Ghannam, the Anbar Operations Commander, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the Anbar desert is sprawling and wide and it has surrounded the province, and extends to the Saudi-Jordanian-Syrian border," adding that "it was the scene of terrorist groups’ activities. But currently, there are no Daesh terrorist elements in the Al-Anbar desert."

According to the report, the commander announced that Iraqi forces managed to take full control of the Al-Anbar desert after clearing it of the remnants of Daesh terrorist elements.

“During their latest operation against the remnants of the Takfiris in the Al-Anbar desert, the Iraqi army forces destroyed a number of vehicles and captured some others. They also demolished terrorist groups' dens in the Hussainiyat desert areas, which were previously considered dangerous but are now entirely under control and safe," he stated.

Iraqi army forces have continued their series of counter-terrorist operations in different parts of the country to clear its regions from remnants of Daesh terrorists.

