Wednesday 8 September 2021 - 23:33

Saudi Fighters Hit Ta'iz Airport in Yemen

15 rockets were fired at areas around Taiz Airport in the al-Taziah district of Jabal Amman, southwest of Yemen, Al-Masirah reported. 

Meanwhile, local Yemeni media reported the continuous and low-altitude flight of Saudi fighter jets over the Yemeni province of Taiz. 

No information has so far been released yet over the death toll and number of injuries.

A Saudi-led coalition began waging a hugely indiscriminate war on Yemen in 2015. The war has been seeking to restore power to Yemen’s former officials, who have been loyal friends to Riyadh and trying to deploy the kingdom’s agendas in its southern neighbor.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have died and the entire country, which was already the Arab world’s poorest nation, has been pushed close to the brink of outright famine.

Yemen’s army and Popular Committees have, however, never laid down their arms in the face of the heavily Western-armed coalition.

They have staged numerous daring counterattacks against the kingdom, including its oil facilities and capital, and made surprise advances in the western province of Ma’rib to the sheer alarm of Riyadh and its supporters.
