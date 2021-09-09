Beijing Expels US Destroyer from China's Territorial Waters Off Nansha Islands

Islam Times - The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said Wednesday it had expelled a US guided-missile destroyer that trespassed in China's territorial waters near the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea.

PLA Southern Theater Command Spokesperson Tian Junli said in a statement that the US military's act had seriously undermined China's sovereignty and security interests, CGTN reported.Calling Washington "a risk maker" to the security of the South China Sea and the "biggest destroyer" of the region's safety and stability, Tian warned that the theater command will "remain on high alert"."We will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the region," he said.