Thursday 9 September 2021 - 11:57

Iran Slams ’Foreign Intervention’ in Afghanistan amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban

The virtual meeting about Afghanistan was also attended by the foreign ministers of China [Wang Yi], Uzbekistan [Abdulaziz Kamilov], Turkmenistan [Rashid Meredov] and Tajikistan [Sirojiddin Muhriddin].
 
According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, the foreign minister also expressed concern about the prospects of “foreign intervention” in Afghanistan, as he railed against the 20-year US occupation of the south Asian nation.
 
Several Afghan officials claimed that NRF positions in Panjshir, the north-western province which the Taliban has yet fully to capture, came under attack from Pakistani drones this week. The Taliban militants have launched a massive offensive to take over the opposition stronghold, but the NRF has claimed that it has been able to repel the militant group and it still controls “strategic positions” in the Panjshir Valley.
 
NRF leader Ahmad Massoud also decried the use of “foreign mercenaries” by the Taliban in Panjshir in a statement released on 6 September, a day after two of the movement’s top leaders were killed during fighting.
 
At the time, Tehran said it would investigate claims of “foreign intervention.”
 
“Everyone should know that the history of Afghanistan has proved that foreign meddling will result in nothing but failure,” Khatibzadeh said on 6 September.
 
The allegations that Pakistan is providing military support to the Taliban surfaced only days after Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, the chief of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence [ISI] agency, made his first public visit to Afghanistan after Kabul was taken over by the Taliban on 15 August.
 
Both the Taliban and Pakistan have denied allegations that Pakistani drones and ground personnel have been providing military assistance to the group in the Panjshir Province.
