Thursday 9 September 2021 - 12:03

Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign

The statement said such officials would need to be "aligned with the values of this administration."
The statement said such officials would need to be “aligned with the values of this administration.”
 
The officials include former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former counselor Kellyanne Conway, and former national security advisor Herbert Raymond McMaster.
 
“I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified … to serve on these boards,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing.
 
She further added: “The president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration.”
 
“They are whether you’re qualified to serve and whether you’re aligned with the values of this administration.”
 
“I’m not resigning, but you should,” Conway responded on Twitter, addressing US President Joe Biden.
Spicer also said he will not step down, announcing his decision on his Newsmax show.
 
“I will not be submitting my resignation, and I will be joining a lawsuit to fight this,” he said.
 
“No,” former Trump official Russell Vought tweeted, along with a posted picture of Biden’s request. “It's a three year term.”
 
These advisory boards provide the president advice and recommendations to maintain “morale, discipline, social climate, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters” in US military academies.
