Thursday 9 September 2021 - 12:57

IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles

Story Code : 952993
The missile units of the IRGC Aerospace, with the participation of the IRGC Ground Forces' UAV unit carried out successful operations on Wednesday, and pounded the headquarters of terrorists in Northern Erbil, a meeting of one of the evil and criminal groups and a training center belonging to the foreign-backed terrorists with 7 short-range missiles, the IRGC said in a statement on Thursday.
 
It added that the operations came after a warning to the Kurdish authorities in Northern Iraq and in response to the infiltration attempts by terrorist teams belonging to the foreign-sponsored terrorist groups stationed in Northern Iraq, which endangered the security of the Western provinces of Iran. 
 
The statement said based on concrete evidence and reports, dozens of the terrorist "chieftains" and their elements were killed or wounded in the attack.
 
The operation against KRG-based terrorists came few days after IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour cautioned the local residents of the Kurdistan Region in Northern Iraq to stay away from the strongholds of terrorists, because Iran is planning crushing military attacks against terrorist groups which foment insecurity at the bordering areas.
 
During a visit to the IRGC military bases in Iran’s Northwestern border areas on Monday, General Pakpour gave a warning to the armed terrorist groups which take advantage of the Northern parts of Iraq in the Kurdistan Region to upset the security of Iran’s bordering areas.
 
“We cannot tolerate the continuation of such conditions and will give the necessary response to the terrorists,” he warned.
 
Pointing to the circumstances in that region and the possibility of a “decisive and crushing” response to the terrorist groups that are affiliated with the enemies of the Islamic Republic and have taken shelter in the Northern areas of Iraq, General Pakpour asked the local residents in those regions to stay away from the strongholds of the terrorists to be safe from any harm.
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
