Thursday 9 September 2021 - 13:00

At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank

The rallies were held in the holy city of Al-Quds, including the neighborhoods of Silwan and Isawiya, the city of Ramallah, and the Huwara checkpoint in the Northern city Nablus as well as elsewhere across the West Bank on Wednesday, Wafa news agency reported. 
 
The Palestine Liberation Organization, an umbrella group, as well as other Palestinian organizations had put out the call for demonstration. 
 
They had urged people to come out in protest in the occupied territory to remind Tel Aviv and the international community that Palestine backs up its prisoners in the face of the regime’s aggression.
 
The casualties were caused after the Israelis raided the demonstrations with teargas, stun grenades, and rubber-coated bullets. 
 
The cities of Tulkarm and Jenin, also in the North, and the Southern city of Bethlehem were other sites, where demonstrations erupted and was similarly come down hard on by the occupying regime. 
 
The Palestinian inmates managed a daring escape from the regime’s maximum-security Gilbao Prison, known as the Israeli version of the Guantanamo Prison, located in the Northern part of the occupied territories, earlier this week. 
 
So far, the Israeli police have not found even a single trace of the escapees, despite initiating thorough search operations.
 
Tel Aviv has, ever since the embarrassment, gone on a campaign to harass the remaining inmates in the regime’s captivity by transferring them across various prisons and denying them their various rights.
