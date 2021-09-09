Nujaba Slams Iraqi Government’s Silence on Deadly Turkish Strikes

Islam Times - The al-Nujaba movement, which is part of the anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi, has censured the Iraqi government for keeping mum on the deadly air raids conducted by Turkish warplanes on the Arab country.

He added that the victims included 23 in the city of Duhok, two in Sulaimaniyah and one in Erbil, all situated in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region.

“All these incidents are taking place in the shadow of a suspicious silence by the government and politicians,” Shammari noted.

Last month, the Nujaba spokesman warned Ankara that the Islamic resistance group does not differentiate between Turkish and American occupation forces in protecting Iraq’s territorial integrity and confronting the aggressors.

“We in the Islamic resistance do not look at Turkey with the same view that we look at the United States except on the issue of the occupation of Iraq’s territory,” he tweeted.

The Turkish army regularly conducts airstrikes on outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in southeast Turkey as well as northern Syria and Iraq. Both neighboring countries view Ankara's operations as a violation of their sovereignty.

The Turkish attacks have prompted Baghdad to summon Ankara’s ambassador several times. Iraq has also warned that it has the means of confronting Ankara’s aggression.

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Nujaba Spokesman Nasr al-Shammari said Turkish raids killed 26 Iraqi soldiers and civilians only in August.