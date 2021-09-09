0
Thursday 9 September 2021 - 13:21

Iran Underlines Disarmament of Nuclear Arms Possessors, Especially US, Zionist Entity

Story Code : 952996
Iran Underlines Disarmament of Nuclear Arms Possessors, Especially US, Zionist Entity
Addressing a United Nations General Assembly meeting held to mark the International Day against Nuclear Tests on Wednesday, Takht Ravanchi said that the United States was the world’s nuclear-weapon state that had carried out the majority of tests using the non-conventional weapons since 1945.
 
Throughout the period, “about 2,000 tests have been carried out, 1,054 of which by the US,” he told the Wednesday meeting, adding, “These sinister tests have been used as preliminary steps towards the production, proliferation, and even use of nuclear weapons.”
 
“The devastating consequences of nuclear tests reverberate across generations, with a widespread and profound impacts on not only the people but also our planet,” the Iranian envoy reminded, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.
 
He further urged the international community against the continued tolerance of ownership of such weapons by the Israeli regime—the US’s most treasured ally in the Middle East that is in possession of hundreds of nuclear warheads.
 
Takht Ravanchi laid emphasis on the fact that the humanity’s very survival depends on the international community’s resolve to stand up to the deployment of nuclear weapons and its commitment to the weapons’ ultimate destruction.
Related Stories
Yemen’s UAE-Backed Transitional Council ‘Secret friends’ with Zionist Entity: Israeli Report
Islam Times - According to an article in Israel Today, the UAE-backed Yemeni separatist Southern Transitional ...
Comment


Featured Stories
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
8 September 2021
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
8 September 2021
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
8 September 2021
Syrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Dara
Syrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Dara'a
8 September 2021
Hamas: Bombing of Gaza, Israel
Hamas: Bombing of Gaza, Israel's Attempt to Cover Up Its Defeats
7 September 2021
US-Led Airstrikes in Africa, West Asia Kill 22,000 Civilians in 20 Years: Report
US-Led Airstrikes in Africa, West Asia Kill 22,000 Civilians in 20 Years: Report
7 September 2021
South Korea Successfully Launches Homegrown SLBM: Report
South Korea Successfully Launches Homegrown SLBM: Report
7 September 2021