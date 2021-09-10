0
Friday 10 September 2021 - 00:45

We Had to Work with Some Members of Taliban: White House

Story Code : 953077
We Had to Work with Some Members of Taliban: White House
The White House released a statement Thursday praising the “businesslike” and “professional” Taliban for its cooperation with the departure of US citizens and lawful residents via a charter flight.

“The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from [Hamid Karzai International Airport],” Jen Psaki said. “They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort. This is a positive first step.”

The White House has tried to walk a careful line of working with the Taliban after its takeover of Afghanistan while avoiding an embrace of the group, which had been overthrown in the initial US invasion in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks nearly 20 years ago.
Related Stories
Quds Day: Unmasking Zionist Collaborator in White House
Islam Times - Quds Day is an internationally commemorated day instituted by Ayatollah Seyyed Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini (RA), the founder of the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
10 September 2021
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
9 September 2021
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
8 September 2021
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
8 September 2021
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
8 September 2021