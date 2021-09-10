Rocket Attack Targets Military Base Housing US Occupation Forces in Northeastern Syria

Islam Times - A rocket attack has targeted a military facility housing US occupation forces in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, as Washington continues deployment of troops in energy-rich regions of the West Asian country to plunder its natural resources.

According to reports, the Britain-based so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, citing local sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that two rockets fell in the vicinity of the base in the town of al-Shaddadi on Thursday.The sources added that the projectiles came from the direction of the Syrian Desert, also known as the Syrian steppe or the Badia.No injuries or damage were reported, while no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.Back on August 31, two rockets were fired at a base inside the Conoco gas field, which hosts US occupation forces, in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.It was not immediately clear where the rockets were fired from.The sources added it was not quickly confirmed whether the projectiles had inflicted any casualties.A rocket attack on a US-occupied Syrian oil field wounded several American forces and allied militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on June 28.Russia’s Sputnik news agency, citing Syrian sources, reported at the time that seven SDF elements, including a commander, sustained injuries in the rocket strike on al-Omar oil field in Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr province.Those injured were taken to a hospital in the al-Shaddadi town of the neighboring Hasakah province, the report said.It also cited sources close to SDF as saying that an unidentified number of US army soldiers and other foreign troops were wounded in the attack.Bomb blast kills seven army soldiers in Syria's Dara’aSeparately, seven government soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb attack in Syria's southwestern province of Dara’a on Thursday, according to local sources.A device exploded as a vehicle carrying Syrian army troops was traveling along a road linking the villages of Nafa’ah and Ain Thakar, Russia’s RT Arabic television news network reported.Three other soldiers were reportedly injured in the attack and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.The development came a day after Syrian army units entered Dara’a al-Balad, the last stronghold of militants in the country’s south, and raised Syria’s national flags there.The Syrian military has begun searching buildings in residential areas, looking for weapons and improvised explosive devices planted by foreign-backed Takfiri militants, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported.The Syrian army units also raised the national flag in al-Arbaeen neighborhood, within the framework of a truce agreement proposed by the Syrian government last month.Under the truce deal, reached on August 14, the militants were obliged to hand over their weapons, and government forces were due to install checkpoints in nine districts of Dara’a al-Balad.All militants who refused to lay down their weapons were to depart for the north of Syria or Jordan by buses provided by government authorities.