0
Friday 10 September 2021 - 13:54

US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin

Story Code : 953138
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
The Russian leader made the remarks on Thursday during the opening ceremony of the 13th Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa [BRICS] summit that was being hosted virtually by India.

The current chaotic situation in Afghanistan, he said, stems directly from “irresponsible attempts to impose alien values from the outside and the intention to build the so-called democracy.”

This was done without taking into account neither history nor the traditions that people of Afghanistan have followed, he said.

This is while “we must strictly observe the fundamental principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, including non-interference in the internal affairs and respect for sovereignty.”

It should also be noted that progressive development of international relations was only possible through guaranteeing the co-existence of states with different political and social systems—something that Washington likewise failed to observe concerning Afghanistan, he said.

Still referring to the United States and the Western military alliance of NATO, the Russian head of state further condemned them for abandoning Afghanistan the way they did after creating the mess.

The “authors of these experiments have [now] backed down,” leaving “the people to their own devices,” he said, pointing to Washington’s flash withdrawal from the Central Asian country that it announced it April.

“It’s still unclear how this will affect regional and global security.”

Putin, meanwhile, urged the international community to allow Afghans themselves to exercise their right to self-determination and decide for the ruling structure that they prefer to preside over the nation’s affairs.

Afghans “have fought for decades and deserve to exercise the right to defining [what] their state will look like on their own,” he said.
Related Stories
Russia Will Not Tolerate Attacks on Its Sovereignty, Putin Warns
Islam Times - Russia will not allow foreign meddling in its parliamentary elections, nor will it turn a blind eye to any assault on its sovereignty,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
10 September 2021
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
9 September 2021
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
8 September 2021
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
8 September 2021
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
8 September 2021