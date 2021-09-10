0
Friday 10 September 2021 - 14:01

Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months

Story Code : 953139
They held “a broad, strategic discussion” in which they tackled “areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values and perspectives diverge,” the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed their nations’ mutual responsibility in ensuring that the “competition” between them does not turn into “conflict.”

They also agreed to deal with “issues openly and straightforwardly” on issues where there is agreement and issues where there is not.

China’s media called the conversation between the world’s two largest economies “candid” and “in-depth.”

Relations between China and the US declined under Biden’s predecessor, former president Donald Trump, who launched a trade war with Beijing in 2018.

The US has kept trade restrictions despite Biden espousing a departure from Trump’s foreign policy. Points of contention include cybersecurity breaches from China, transparency over the origins of the coronavirus and trade disputes.

Biden had a close working relationship with Xi during the Obama administration, in which he served as vice president, and has voiced willingness to improve relations with Beijing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
10 September 2021
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
9 September 2021
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
Taliban Form Afghan Gov’t of Old Guard Members
8 September 2021
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
Top French Court Accuses Cement Giant Lafarge of Financing Terrorism in Syria
8 September 2021
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
Negotiator: Yemen War Would Have Ended in First Year without US Support
8 September 2021