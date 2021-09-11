Aid Worker, Children Killed in US' Drone Strike Not Daesh Terrorists: Reports

Islam Times - A recent video evidence of the airstrike by the US in Kabul shows that the American authorities may have targeted an aid worker instead of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) militants.

A new investigation claims that the US drone strike in Kabul did not take out a dangerous terrorist driving a car bomb, but an innocent Afghan aid worker employed by an American NGO, and the children who came to greet him.The Pentagon’s official version said that the August 29 drone strike targeted a white Toyota belonging to Daesh in Afghanistan, a terrorist group that took credit for the killing of 13 US troops and 170-plus Afghan civilians at the Kabul airport several days prior. Multiple officials claimed that “secondary explosions” proved the car was rigged with explosives.A New York Times visual investigation published Friday, however, found no traces of secondary explosions, only the fragments of a Hellfire missile that killed Zemari Ahmadi and seven children.The outlet conducted interviews with survivors on the ground, checked security camera footage and satellite imagery, and put everything together in a 10-minute video. Every step of the way, it shows that the official version of events simply doesn’t hold water.Ahmadi had worked for 14 years at Nutrition & Education International, an American NGO that set up soy factories and distributed food to malnourished Afghans. He was having a normal day on August 29, picking up colleagues on the way to breakfast and the NGO office in the Karte Seh neighborhood of Kabul.What the US military interpreted as a series of suspicious movements was a typical day in Ahmadi’s life, according to five men who were in the car with him, interviewed by a Times reporter. The “suspicious packages” he was loading into the car were containers Ahmadi filled with water at the office, because his neighborhood was dealing with a water shortage.When Ahmadi drove home, the car was surrounded by neighborhood children. Yet the drone strike team claimed they had only seen one adult male present. A MQ-9 Reaper drone then fired one 20lb Hellfire missile at the car.The US military claimed large secondary explosions proved the car was in fact a bomb intended to kill Americans at the airport. One of the people who said so is Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.“At this point, we think that the procedures were correctly followed, and it was a righteous strike,” Milley told reporters on September 1, after the US airlift from Kabul ended.The Times, however, says its reporter showed photos and videos of the scene to three experts, who all agreed the damage was consistent with a single Hellfire strike.Just days before his death, Ahmadi had applied for a special visa to emigrate to the US with his family. Instead, they were killed in a drone strike the Pentagon triumphantly announced as the killing of an “Daesh-K facilitator.” Local media and the Taliban immediately said that the strike had killed civilians. The final death toll was three adults and seven children.A week after the attack, RT spoke to Zemari Ahmadi’s younger brother Emal, who survived the strike because he was outside in the street. He described the horrifying moments after the Hellfire missile hit their courtyard, killing some of his family members instantly, while dooming others to die of terrible injuries.Calling the Americans “utter liars” for suggesting his brother was somehow linked to Daesh-K, Ahmadi is demanding an investigation into the apparently botched strike. He says neither the Westerners, nor local authorities have shown any interest in examining the site of the strike and finding out the facts.Ahmadi’s relative, Jamshid Yousoufi, whose 2-year-old daughter Sumaya was visiting the family and died in the attack, did not hide his emotions when speaking to RT.“Without any proof, without any investigation, they attacked us and killed our children, and we will never forgive them,” Yousoufi said.