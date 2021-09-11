0
Saturday 11 September 2021 - 11:57

Iraqi PM to Visit Iran on Sunday

Iraqi PM to Visit Iran on Sunday
Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iraqi prime minister will arrive in Tehran on Sunday morning for talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, among others.

The Iraqi leader is going to hold talks about issues of mutual interest as well as the regional and international developments in meetings with the Iranian officials.

In late August, Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian took part in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership and held meetings with senior Iraqi authorities on the sidelines of the summit.

In a meeting with the Iraqi premier, Amirabdollahian said his participation in the summit signified the Islamic Republic’s determination to support Iraq.

For his part, Al-Kadhimi highlighted the strategic relations between the two countries, praised Iran’s constructive and sustained role in backing Iraq, and thanked the Iranian high-ranking delegation for attending the summit in Baghdad.
