Hamas: Resistance Entered Liberation of Palestine

Islam Times - The Head of Palestine's Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) says the resistance front has entered the phase of the liberation of Palestine, urging support for the Palestinian nation.

In a speech at the 'Forerunners of Al-Quds' meeting, Khalid Msha'al said the Al-Quds Sword battle closed the Palestinian resistance to its main goal which was the liberation of Palestine from the occupation of the Israeli regime."We are talking about a near future in which a small Gaza will challenge and defeat Israel," Masha'al said.He noted that the Israeli regime would leave the land of Palestine, just as the United States left Afghanistan in humiliation."Anyone who imagines that the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime will bring them political achievements is making mistake," the Head of Palestine's Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) recalled.