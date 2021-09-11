0
Saturday 11 September 2021 - 22:33

Afghanistan Situation Threatens Russia with New Round of Migration Crisis: Medvedev

Story Code : 953413
Afghanistan Situation Threatens Russia with New Round of Migration Crisis: Medvedev
"Tens of thousands people had to leave their homeland in search for a peaceful life. To this day, Afghan citizens make up one of the largest groups of refugees seeking shelter in Europe. A new round of the migration crisis is also looming for Russia and the countries of Central Asia," he stated in the op-ed for the Gazeta.ru news website, published on Saturday, TASS reported.

He added that the US and its allies "abandoned tens of thousands of Afghans who, sincerely believing in the ‘Western future,’ have been closely cooperating with NATO during all these twenty years.".

Moscow is interested in intra-Afghan differences being settled with the participation of the entire range of political forces in this country, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said.

"The situation shaped in Afghanistan due to US’ actions demands profoundly thought out, well-considered political steps. Undoubtedly, Russia is interested in intra-Afghan differences being settled. However, this should be done by the country’s own political forces that reflect the entire range of its society," he emphasized.

Medvedev thinks that Russia’s main goal in this situation is to "ensure not only own security but also the security of allies in the CSTO."

"Otherwise, the consequences of the Afghan conflict may emerge on the territory of our neighboring countries," he added.
Related Stories
US Sanctions Imply Declaration of Trade War on Russia: PM Medvedev
Islam Times - The US has actually declared trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions against it, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said....
Comment


Featured Stories
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
11 September 2021
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
10 September 2021
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
10 September 2021
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
9 September 2021
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021