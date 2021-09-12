0
Sunday 12 September 2021 - 12:44

Tunisia's President Says He Will Amend Constitution

Story Code : 953466
Tunisia
Kais Saied's words came seven weeks after he seized powers, Reuters reported.

Speaking live on television in a central Tunis boulevard, Saied said he respected the 2014 democratic constitution, but that it was not eternal and could be amended.

"Amendments must be made within the framework of the constitution," he told the Sky News Arabia channel and Tunisian state television.

One of Saied's advisers told Reuters on Wednesday the president was planning to suspend the constitution and offer an amended version via a referendum, prompting opposition from political parties and the country's powerful main labor union.
