0
Sunday 12 September 2021 - 15:15

Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes

Story Code : 953482
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
The Saudi-led coalition invading Yemen claimed in a statement posted early Thursday that Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted and destroyed two explosive drones launched by the Houthi Ansaullah resistance movement against the city of Khamis Mushait.
 
On Sunday, Yemen's armed forces and allied popular committees had launched missile and drone strikes against Aramco oil facilities in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, and other places.
 
The Yemeni Armed Forces regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the bloody war, which was launched in March 2015 with arms and logistics support from the US and several other Western countries.
 
The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.
 
The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians and turning the entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
 
Yemeni forces have vowed to continue their retaliatory attacks on Saudi targets until the protracted war and crippling all-out siege on the impoverished country come to an end.
