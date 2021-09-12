On Anniversary of Hadi Hasan Nasrallah’s Martyrdom: This is Hezbollah

Islam Times - World communities are accustomed to the social hierarchy, which gives the leading class distinct privileges and keeps its members away from any danger or agony. Hezbollah, the Islamic Shiite party, reversed this formula.

The command of this party moves even before the fighters into the fields of jihad and sacrifice. The former Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi, embraced martyrdom in an Israeli air raid on his convoy in 1992.

The current leader of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, has been always moving from one battlefield to another in order to command the Party’s fighters in order to emerge victorious. His eminence even rejected during 2006 war to move into a place safer than the Beirut’s Dahiyeh in order to keep himself close to the Resistance fighters.

Sayyed Nasrallah even sacrificed his son as a martyr in the fight against the Israeli occupation forces in southern Lebanon. On September 12, 1997, Hadi Hasan Nasrallah was clashing with the enemy troops in Mount Rafea area when he embraced martyrdom.

Sayyed Nasrallah did not distinguish between his son and any other Hezbollah fighter. His eminence even did not use to recommend that the Resistance command giver Hadi simpler orders and instructions.

The martyr Hadi fought the enemy bravely along with other Hezbollah mujahidin and Lebanese army soldiers and officers. Martyrdom mixed their blood altogether.

Hadi even had a modest life, just as any other Hezbollah fighter. He used to ride a motorcycle, play football with his friends, and communicate with people cheerfully. He was also a brave fighter and a pious worshipper. When he embraced his blessed martyrdom, he was only 18 years old.

It is the Party of Resistance that follows the Islamic path of Imam Hussein who made the heaviest sacrifices for the sake of Islam and Muslims.