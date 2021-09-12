France Refuses to Recognize Taliban Government in Afghanistan

Islam Times - France believes that the Taliban failed to keep their promises to the international community after their power takeover in Afghanistan and therefore Paris won’t recognize the new government formed by the movement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"France refuses to have any relations with this government," he told France 5 TV on Saturday evening, adding that the Taliban had broken their promises.The top French diplomat recalled that Paris had demanded that the movement provide opportunities for everyone to leave Afghanistan without any obstructions, allow free access of humanitarian aid, including to the regions not directly controlled by the Taliban, observe human rights, especially women’s rights and the right to receive education, and ultimately renounce any connections with Al-Qaeda."But they ultimately lied," Le Drian concluded."France recognizes states. We had an envoy to Afghanistan, he formally remains in the office. We had technical talks to ensure the evacuation for around 3,000 people out of Kabul but we are not talking about a recognition," the minister explained."We expect actions from the Taliban. They need an economic break, they need international relations," the FM noted.The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. US service members fully withdrew from Afghanistan last week, ending their 20-year presence in the country. On September 6, the movement announced that the whole territory of Afghanistan was now under their control and unveiled a new temporary government made up exclusively of Taliban members on September 7.