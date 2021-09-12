0
Sunday 12 September 2021 - 22:52

France Refuses to Recognize Taliban Government in Afghanistan

Story Code : 953528
France Refuses to Recognize Taliban Government in Afghanistan
"France refuses to have any relations with this government," he told France 5 TV on Saturday evening, adding that the Taliban had broken their promises.

The top French diplomat recalled that Paris had demanded that the movement provide opportunities for everyone to leave Afghanistan without any obstructions, allow free access of humanitarian aid, including to the regions not directly controlled by the Taliban, observe human rights, especially women’s rights and the right to receive education, and ultimately renounce any connections with Al-Qaeda.

"But they ultimately lied," Le Drian concluded.

"France recognizes states. We had an envoy to Afghanistan, he formally remains in the office. We had technical talks to ensure the evacuation for around 3,000 people out of Kabul but we are not talking about a recognition," the minister explained.

"We expect actions from the Taliban. They need an economic break, they need international relations," the FM noted.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. US service members fully withdrew from Afghanistan last week, ending their 20-year presence in the country. On September 6, the movement announced that the whole territory of Afghanistan was now under their control and unveiled a new temporary government made up exclusively of Taliban members on September 7.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
12 September 2021
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
12 September 2021
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
11 September 2021
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
11 September 2021
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
10 September 2021
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
10 September 2021
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
9 September 2021
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021