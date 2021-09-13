UN Seeks $600 Million to Tackle Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

Islam Times - Around $600 million is being sought by the United Nations to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, warning of a humanitarian crisis there following the Taliban takeover.

Even before the Taliban's seizure of Kabul last month, half the population was dependent on aid. That figure looks set to increase due to drought and shortages of cash and food, UN officials and aid groups warn.An abrupt end to billions of dollars in foreign donations following the collapse of Afghanistan's Western-backed government and the ensuing victory of the Taliban has heaped more pressure on UN programs.The Geneva conference, due to begin on Monday afternoon, will be attended by top UN officials including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mr. Peter Maurer, as well as dozens of government representatives including German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.About a third of the US$606 million being sought would be used by the UN World Food Programme which found that 93% of the 1,600 Afghans it surveyed in August and September were not consuming sufficient foods, mostly because they could not get access to cash to pay for it.