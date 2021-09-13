North Korea Tests Strategic Cruise Missile with Long Range Capability

Islam Times - North Korea carried out successful tests of a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, state media said on Monday

North Korea says it carried out a series of successful tests of a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, as the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid stalled nuclear talks with the United StatesThe Korean Central News Agency said on Monday the cruise missiles, which had been under development for two years, successfully hit targets 1,500km (930 miles) away on Saturday and Sunday.The North hailed its new weapons as a “strategic weapon of great significance” that meets leader Kim Jong Un’s call to strengthen the country’s military might.It is said that the South Korean military did not immediately confirm the North Korean tests.Pyongyang’s last known missile test was in March when it launched a new tactical short-range ballistic missile. It also conducted a cruise missile test just hours after US President Joe Biden took office in late January.