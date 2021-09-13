US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea

Islam Times - The US-led war in Afghanistan was a "human rights crime," North Korea said, calling for the United States to be brought to justice for its "atrocities of mass destruction."

In a statement posted on its website on Sunday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry called for US forces to be brought to justice for the mass atrocities in Afghanistan.“At this moment in time, the world is raising the voices demanding that the US troops be brought to justice at all costs for US atrocities of mass destruction committed against innocent people in this country and that a stern judgment be made on the criminals," it said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.The ministry cited reports by international bodies and countries showing the severity and magnitude of the atrocities and destruction caused by the soldiers fighting the US-led war."The above facts corroborate that all the places trampled upon by the US troops were reduced to the barren land of human rights," the North Korean ministry said, adding that the United States has engaged in such crimes in different parts of the world behind the veil of being the "judge of human rights."The United States and a number of its allies invaded Afghanistan and toppled a Taliban regime there in late 2001 under the pretext of the so-called "war on terror." The invasion and the ensuing war gravely worsened the security situation in the country.Taliban has come to power again following a hasty withdrawal of US-led occupation forces from the war-torn country.