0
Monday 13 September 2021 - 11:19

US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea

Story Code : 953589
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
In a statement posted on its website on Sunday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry called for US forces to be brought to justice for the mass atrocities in Afghanistan.

“At this moment in time, the world is raising the voices demanding that the US troops be brought to justice at all costs for US atrocities of mass destruction committed against innocent people in this country and that a stern judgment be made on the criminals," it said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The ministry cited reports by international bodies and countries showing the severity and magnitude of the atrocities and destruction caused by the soldiers fighting the US-led war.

"The above facts corroborate that all the places trampled upon by the US troops were reduced to the barren land of human rights," the North Korean ministry said, adding that the United States has engaged in such crimes in different parts of the world behind the veil of being the "judge of human rights."

The United States and a number of its allies invaded Afghanistan and toppled a Taliban regime there in late 2001 under the pretext of the so-called "war on terror." The invasion and the ensuing war gravely worsened the security situation in the country.

Taliban has come to power again following a hasty withdrawal of US-led occupation forces from the war-torn country.
Related Stories
US Delta Force, SEAL Team 6 Prepare To Take Out Kim Jong-Un, Practice Tactical North Korea "Infiltration"
Islam Times - On March 1, the WSJ reported that the options contemplated ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
12 September 2021
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
12 September 2021
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
11 September 2021
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
11 September 2021
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
10 September 2021
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021