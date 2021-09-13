0
Monday 13 September 2021 - 23:53

Iraqi President Dismisses Ties with Israel

Story Code : 953698
Iraqi President Dismisses Ties with Israel
Iraq is committed to defending the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, Salih said in an interview with al-Jazeera news channel.

"Without recognizing the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, establishing regional peace would not be possible," he added

The issue of normalizing Baghdad's ties with Tel Aviv has not been raised by the Iraqi government at all, the Iraqi president said.

Elsewhere, Salih called the upcoming elections in Iraq an opportunity for Iraqis, saying that any alternative to elections would cause chaos.

The current situation in Iraq is unacceptable and unstable, and it is time for Iraqis to enjoy a free and dignified life by forming a strong system of government after all difficult years, he said.

Iraq must either be a scene of conflict for others, or it must be a bridge for economic, trade, and infrastructure projects, Salih added.

Due to Iraq's non-recognition of Israel as a legitimate state since the latter's establishment in 1948, the two have not had any formal diplomatic relations so far.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
12 September 2021
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
12 September 2021
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
11 September 2021
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
11 September 2021
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
10 September 2021
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021