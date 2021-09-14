Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced on Monday that the first fuel ship, which the Party decided to import from Iran, arrived in Banyas seaport early Sunday finished unloading its cargo, adding that the cisterns transferring the diesel load will enter Lebanon on Thursday.

The diesel will be stored in specific tanks in Baalbeck city before distributing it over the various Lebanese areas, Sayyed Nasralalh said.Sayyed Nasrallah explained that, regarding the destination of fuel ships, Hezbollah had either of two choices–the Lebanese oil facilities or the Syrian seaports.His eminence added that, based on contacts withe several states, Hezbollah decided to importing the Iranian fuel via Syria, noting that the Syrian authorities welcomed and facilitated this move.In a televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the second diesel ship will arrive in Banyas seaport in few days, adding that a third ship will bring gasoline from Iran to Lebanon and that Hezbollah has started to prepare importing a fourth oil tanker from the Islamic Republic.In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that Hezbollah does not aim at engaging in an economic competition with the Lebanese companies concerned with importing oil, stressing that the Resistance Party wants exclusively to relieve the socioeconomic agonies of the citizens ans the rest of residents in Lebanon.Hezbollah leader indicated that the Party does not want to impose its oil imports on the Lebanese, adding that only those interested can contact the concerned cadres in order to obtain the imported fuel. In this concern, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that that Hezbollah will donate diesel over one month to the governmental hospitals, nursing and elderly centers, orphanages, centers of the disabled, state water companies, the municipalities in need of running well pumps, the Red Cross, and the Civil Defense.Sayyed Nasrallah added that diesel will be sold to the pharmaceutical and serums factories, mills, bakeries, supermarkets, and private power companies at a certain price which will be lower than the cost, adding that Hezbollah and Iran will bear a part of the financial burden in this regard.Denying any intention to make financial profits out of the oil profits, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the oil imports will be sold in exchange for the Lebanese pound.Hezbollah is not costing the Lebanese treasury fresh dollars, Sayyed Nasrallah said.His eminence noted that the Party will increase gradually the oil supply in order to provide the maximum possible number of beneficiaries with the oil materials.The companies which will benefit from this diesel must reduce the prices of the services so that the Lebanese people will suffer less from their costs, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who underscored the importance of preventing the black market dealers from reaching the imported fuel.Sayyed Nasrallah illustrated that Hezbollah will depend on Al-Amana company to distribute the diesel and gasoline because it has been already blacklisted by the US and accustomed with the sanctions, adding that more companies will be involved in the operation later.Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Lebanese government to order the Lebanese Army and security forces to monitor and control the distribution of the subsidized oil materials in order to ban the black market dealers from benefiting from them.Sayyed Nasrallah also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran, Supreme Leader Imam Sayyed Khamenei and President Sayyed Raisi for their support in this file, expressing gratitude to the Syrian government as well for facilitating importing the Iranian fuel ships.Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that Hezbollah could have imported a flotilla of oil tankers, but that it did not want provoke any other Lebanese part.This explains why the movement of the first ship was not accompanied by an intensified media coverage despite the hostile propaganda which tried to frustrate all this project, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.Some political sides wished ‘Israel’ could have struck the ship and banned its arrival, according to Hezbollah Secretary General who added that the Resistance could have engaged in a naval confrontation with the Zionist enemy had this happened.Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the same deterrence formula, that protects Lebanon, protects the fuel ships from the Israeli enemy.Despite the US threats and pressures, the oil ship arrived, and game is over, Sayyed Nasrallah said.Sayyed Nasrallah also highlighted that repercussions of Hezbollah decision to import the Iranian fuel, mentioning the US approval of the restoration of the Lebanese official ties with the Syrian government as well as the project aimed at importing the Egyptian gas and Jordanian electric power.Sayyed Nasrallah further noted that the arrival of the Iraqi fuel will help reduce the power shortage in Lebanon, thanking the Iraqi authorities for their aid.Sayyed Nasrallah welcomed the formation of the new Lebanese government, thanking all those who contributed to this achievement and calling on all the political parties to cooperate with the council of ministers and avoid the trouble making statements.His eminence also underlined the importance of the new government role in coping with the downfall, implementing reforms, and finding solutions to the economic crisis, calling for speedily finishing the policy statement and granting confidence so that the council of ministers starts confronting the crisis.Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed Hezbollah support to the government in holding the municipal elections, adding that this issue will be one of its priorities.Sayyed Nasrallah also thanked the former premier Hassan Diab and the members of his government for assuming their responsibilities during their term.Hezbollah Chief underlined the importance distributing the ration card to relieve the socioeconomic sufferings of the Lebanese people, calling on all the citizens to abide by the laws and the governmental decrees which regulate this issue.Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that it is religiously forbidden to apply for such a card if the person’s conditions do not match those required by the laws and decrees.Hezbollah Secretary General hailed the escape operation of the six Palestinian prisoners who broke out of Gilboa jail despite all the Israeli security measures, considering that it reflects the bravery and innovation of those who carried it out.Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the escape operation delighted all the honorable people and that the recapture of four of the prisoners does not mitigate its repercussions, calling for protecting the two remaining prisoners.Hezbollah Leader indicated that the Resistance Party and Dahiyeh locals reacted patiently and wisely with the Lebanese military attack on the protesters against Oslo Agreement, adding the outcome of that patience appeared in the joint fight and martyrdom of Hezbollah fighter and the Army soldiers against the Israeli occupation forces in 1997. (His eminence was referring to Mount Rafea confrontation in which a number of Hezbollah fighters, including his own son martyr Hadi Hasan Nasrallah, and several army soldiers and officers embraced martyrdom).Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that the golden formula, Army-People-Resistance will keep protecting Lebanon and achieving victories just as in May 2000 and July 2006.Sayyed Nasrallah stressed, in a direct address to the US administration, that all its conspiracies, schemes and policies, which had earlier failed, will repeatedly fail to tamper with Army-People-Resistance formula which protects Lebanon.On the 16th anniversary of Gaza liberation from the Israeli occupation forces, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that achievement, stressing that it reinforced the path of resistance and inspired Palestinians with hope to liberate the occupied territories and regain rights.Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by repeating condolences on the demise of Iraq’s senior cleric Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim and Head of Lebanon’s Supreme Shiite’s Council Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan.