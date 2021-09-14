’Israeli’ Apartheid Regime Sends 50k Doses of Expired Vaccines to Gaza Strip

Islam Times - The Gaza Health Ministry held the ‘Israeli’ apartheid regime responsible for the expiry of 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine recently delivered to the besieged coastal enclave.

In a statement carried by Arab48 news website on Monday night, the ministry said the vaccines had been kept in inappropriate conditions and the Zionist occupation authorities had prevented the consignment from reaching Gaza on time.The vaccines - of Russia’s single-dose Sputnik Light type - had entered Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem crossing, but safety tests showed they had all expired, the statement read.Earlier, Zionist media claimed that the regime intended to give the COVID-19 vaccines which were nearing expiration to the Palestinian Authority, following which authorities in Ramallah said they had canceled the contract.According to latest figures, 147,368 Palestinians have been infected with COVID-19 in Gaza and 1,228 people have died.Only around 354,000 people have so far been vaccinated in Gaza, home to some 2 million Palestinians.The Zionist regime, however, has fully vaccinated the majority of its adult settlers and is currently offering booster shots to those who are above 12 years of age.