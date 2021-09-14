Presidents Discuss Iran-Russia Cooperation in COVID Vaccine Production

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin weighed plans for cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as in the joint production of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Russian leader also called for continued cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the battle against the COVID pandemic and the joint production of the Sputnik vaccine.

For his part, Raisi said Iran is pursuing plans for the promotion of cooperation with Russia in all fields.

Stressing the need for continued cooperation between the two countries in tackling the pandemic and in the joint production of vaccine, the Iranian president said the interaction must continue strongly until the complete eradication of the contagion.

The production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine under license started in Iran in June.

Iran is among more than 60 countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, South Korea, and Brazil, that produce the Russian vaccine under license.

In a telephone conversation with Raisi on Tuesday, Putin said he is isolating because of possible exposure to the coronavirus, calling for coordination for a bilateral meeting at the earliest possible opportunity.