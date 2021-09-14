0
Tuesday 14 September 2021 - 21:19

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain Dozens of Palestinians in Overnight Raids

Story Code : 953881
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain Dozens of Palestinians in Overnight Raids
Zionist troops stormed the central West Bank of al-Bireh, located 15 kilometers north of al-Quds, and arrested two people after raiding and violently ransacking their homes, Palestinian Safa news agency reported.
 
Confrontations took place between a group of young Palestinians and ‘Israeli’ soldiers in al-Sinaa neighborhood of al-Bireh as the ‘Israeli’ military vehicles rolled into the area.
 
The occupation regime forces also arrested a Palestinian during a raid on his house in al-Salaymeh neighborhood.
 
Additionally, an ‘Israeli’ military unit stormed the village of Kafr Ein, located northwest of Ramallah in the central West Bank, and arrested a young Palestinian man amid indiscriminate firing of tear gas canisters and stun grenades.
 
The youth was reportedly transferred to a Zionist military checkpoint near the small village of Nabi Saleh, before being taken to an unknown location.
 
In the early hours of Tuesday, the occupation forces arrested two teenagers in Ni'lin town.
 
Confrontations also erupted at a junction near the northern West Bank town of Ya'bad, and a young man was struck by live rounds during the commotion.
 
Elsewhere, a group of Palestinians confronted ‘Israeli’ troops at the al-Jalama checkpoint in the city of Jenin.
 
‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested eight Palestinians in the city of al-Khalil, and another in the town of Bethlehem south of occupied al-Quds.
 
Many Palestinians were detained in other parts of the West Bank, including Beit ar-Rush al-Fauqa village and the towns of Sair and Jannatah.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
12 September 2021
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
12 September 2021
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
11 September 2021
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021