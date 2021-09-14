‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain Dozens of Palestinians in Overnight Raids

Islam Times - The Zionist regime’s occupation forces detained scores of Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank and al-Quds, as tensions continue in the occupied territories following the escape of six Palestinian prisoners from high-security Gilboa prison last week.

Confrontations took place between a group of young Palestinians and ‘Israeli’ soldiers in al-Sinaa neighborhood of al-Bireh as the ‘Israeli’ military vehicles rolled into the area.

The occupation regime forces also arrested a Palestinian during a raid on his house in al-Salaymeh neighborhood.

Additionally, an ‘Israeli’ military unit stormed the village of Kafr Ein, located northwest of Ramallah in the central West Bank, and arrested a young Palestinian man amid indiscriminate firing of tear gas canisters and stun grenades.

The youth was reportedly transferred to a Zionist military checkpoint near the small village of Nabi Saleh, before being taken to an unknown location.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the occupation forces arrested two teenagers in Ni'lin town.

Confrontations also erupted at a junction near the northern West Bank town of Ya'bad, and a young man was struck by live rounds during the commotion.

Elsewhere, a group of Palestinians confronted ‘Israeli’ troops at the al-Jalama checkpoint in the city of Jenin.

‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested eight Palestinians in the city of al-Khalil, and another in the town of Bethlehem south of occupied al-Quds.

Many Palestinians were detained in other parts of the West Bank, including Beit ar-Rush al-Fauqa village and the towns of Sair and Jannatah.

Zionist troops stormed the central West Bank of al-Bireh, located 15 kilometers north of al-Quds, and arrested two people after raiding and violently ransacking their homes, Palestinian Safa news agency reported.